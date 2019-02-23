Southeast Asset Advisors Has Increased Holding in Brown & Brown (BRO) by $662,650 as Share Price Declined; Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped Stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $1.64 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 88.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44 million, up from 25,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 525,814 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 284.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 409,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 553,900 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76M, up from 144,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 988,380 shares traded or 58.84% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 8.38% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PPR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 42.14 million shares or 2.11% more from 41.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc owns 36,771 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 14,610 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 164,047 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Ntv Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 69,500 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 154,791 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 5,000 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 600 shares. Mariner Grp Limited Com owns 104,624 shares. Ionic Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 214,177 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 6,700 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 191,300 shares to 87,300 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 64,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,300 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,450 shares to 309,031 shares, valued at $66.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 196.09 million shares or 0.23% more from 195.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 7,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technology. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 408 shares. Strs Ohio reported 20,199 shares. New York-based Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.91% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Mariner Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Td Asset owns 41,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 0.01% or 2.03M shares. Three Peaks Capital Llc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 12,989 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Morgan Stanley invested in 334,880 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 2.07M shares. American Century holds 0.08% or 2.67M shares.

