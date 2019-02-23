Southernsun Asset Management Holding in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Has Trimmed by $55.41 Million as Stock Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Citizens & Northern Has Lowered by $1.36 Million Its Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 27.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 2.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7.50 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $144.95 million, down from 10.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 1.18M shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 16.04% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 80.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 18,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,522 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326,000, down from 23,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 13.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $20,150 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold DAR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 157.58 million shares or 3.28% less from 162.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.21% or 2.68 million shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 7,320 shares. Sg Cap Management has invested 0.98% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 40,682 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 811,834 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 114,176 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.01% or 314,741 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 73,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 22,393 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 28,386 shares. Bb&T has 0.14% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 413,882 shares. Parkside National Bank reported 0% stake. 14.03 million are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 339,539 shares stake.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 170.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DAR’s profit will be $44.46 million for 20.52 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -775.00% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 196,245 shares to 748,068 shares, valued at $23.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 96,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.25 million activity. On Monday, October 29 ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $54,166 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 853 shares. THOMPSON JAMES H also sold $2.03M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares. 88,625 shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R, worth $6.10M on Wednesday, October 10.