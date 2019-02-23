Spinnaker Capital LTD Cut Its Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake by $2.36 Million; Mrj Capital Has Decreased Its Sealed Air (SEE) Stake by $780,000

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 25.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,211 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, down from 77,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 1.17 million shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 29.00% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks

Spinnaker Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 30.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Capital Ltd sold 76,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 170,324 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29 million, down from 246,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Capital Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 422,993 shares traded or 38.50% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 46.83% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE)

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PAM’s profit will be $71.82 million for 8.27 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-3.01 actual EPS reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -134.55% EPS growth.

