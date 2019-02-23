Sprint Corporation (S)’s Financial Results Comparing With UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) have been rivals in the Wireless Communications for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation 33.24B 0.79 300.00M 0.11 53.42 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 121.45M 1.20 2.54M -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sprint Corporation and UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sprint Corporation and UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation 0.90% 27.9% 8.9% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 2.09% 2.6% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sprint Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. In other hand, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sprint Corporation. Its rival UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sprint Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sprint Corporation and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 26.3% respectively. 0.1% are Sprint Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.47% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprint Corporation -5.57% -7.05% -1.98% 12.74% 8.61% 0.68% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. -19.44% -21.62% -18.77% -35.56% -44.34% -48.49%

For the past year Sprint Corporation had bullish trend while UTStarcom Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sprint Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading. The company offers optical transport products, such as packet transport network product lines and next generation packet transport network line that convert and translate data, video, voice, or other traffic into an optical signal that is transmitted over glass fiber; and SOO network (software-defined open packet optical) solution, which helps telecom operators to address the challenges related to the growth of mobile and cloud services, media streaming, and social networking, as well as new applications and services. It also provides carrier Wi-Fi products, such as a solution for a managed wireless access network, including multi-service gateways, network management systems, and Wi-Fi access points for carrier and MSO markets, as well as various deployment scenarios, including 3G/4G data offloading based on Wi-Fi technology; and a range of services comprising IPTV, high-speed Internet access, POTS, ISDN, VoIP, over twisted pair copper, and optical fiber. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.