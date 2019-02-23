Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|8.93M
|63.02
|54.75M
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|613.10%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
On the other side, $4.63 per share with a dividend yield of 22.95% for The India Fund Inc. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust does not offer a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|2.05%
|1.35%
|3.46%
|-10.14%
|-5.67%
|-10.67%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-6.21%
|-0.33%
|-13.48%
|-15.26%
|-14.41%
|-19.64%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was less bearish than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
The India Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.