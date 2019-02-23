Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 8.93M 63.02 54.75M -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and The India Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 613.10% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side, $4.63 per share with a dividend yield of 22.95% for The India Fund Inc. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 2.05% 1.35% 3.46% -10.14% -5.67% -10.67% The India Fund Inc. -6.21% -0.33% -13.48% -15.26% -14.41% -19.64%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was less bearish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

The India Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.