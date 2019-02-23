State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Decreased Its Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $12.59 Million as Market Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined While Timber Hill Has Decreased Stake by $745,365

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 61.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 8,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,429 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $462,000, down from 14,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 393,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.41M, down from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 3.89 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,437 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 48,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Financial stated it has 39,291 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Birinyi Assocs has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Stockton has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,183 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 924,645 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 121,633 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.33% or 9.41 million shares in its portfolio. Financial Advantage stated it has 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Company holds 150,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Novare Cap Ltd reported 0.64% stake. 11,500 were accumulated by Round Table Ltd Liability Company. 112,221 are owned by Yhb Inv Advisors. Eidelman Virant reported 5,264 shares.

Timber Hill Llc, which manages about $99.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,155 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $6.53 million activity. On Wednesday, November 28 Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,855 shares. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, December 19. Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Verity John R. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was sold by Hansen Neil A.

