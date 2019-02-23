Stelac Advisory Services Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $3.36 Million; As Michaels Cos (MIK) Stock Price Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Lowered by $1.95 Million Its Position

Stelac Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1633.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc bought 69,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61 million, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87M, down from 421,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 29.32% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MIK’s profit will be $229.99 million for 2.34 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 202.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond Up 36% in a Month: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Michaels (MIK) Down 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Slip as China Concerns Impact Earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold MIK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 174.83 million shares or 10.08% less from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Atria Investments Limited Co holds 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 15,368 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 290 shares. New Vernon Capital Hldg Ii Limited Liability accumulated 0.27% or 15,889 shares. 1.33M were reported by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Jupiter Asset Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 266,457 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 35,763 shares. Poplar Forest Cap reported 0.03% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 26,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 27,334 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.03% or 24,500 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 40,448 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 54,491 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $454.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 78,849 shares to 480,788 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 162,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,332 shares, and has risen its stake in On Deck Cap Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2019: FLEX, FB, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing, Cisco and Other Stocks With Recent Golden Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2019: CYOU, CLS, KLIC, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Finish Mixed After National Emergency Bombshell – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2019: ARLO, SNAP, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. BURNS M MICHELE sold $209,025 worth of stock. WEST STEVEN M had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 70,000 shares valued at $3.32 million was sold by Kramer Kelly A.. The insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. Shares for $1.36M were sold by Tan Irving. The insider BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.40 million shares. California-based Miracle Mile Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 100,000 are owned by Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd. 2,900 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Washington National Bank & Trust has invested 1.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential Public Ltd Liability has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.03 million shares. Shoker Counsel Inc has 53,382 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loeb Prns reported 0.11% stake. Skba Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 592,630 shares. 12,950 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt. 73,609 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Fincl Architects invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).