Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. N/A 910.87 80.14M -3.00 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 3.05B 15.58 2.10B 2.50 69.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -90.2% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 68.85% 30.2% 18.4%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 2 5 2.71

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 227.59% upside potential and a consensus target price of $38. Competitively the average target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $207.5, which is potential 11.70% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 64.6% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -5.82% -30.72% -35.51% -42.18% -30.88% -33.65% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -5.49% -3.07% 16.92% 25.22% 15.96%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.