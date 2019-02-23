Stonehill Capital Management Has Lowered Akorn Common (AKRX) Stake by $9.61 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akorn Inc Common (AKRX) by 50.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 800,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.37 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akorn Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 1.73 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE AKORN, SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DOES NOT WANT TO SPECULATE ABOUT DURATION OF LAW SUITS, BUT EXPECTS TO RESOLVE AKORN ISSUE IN 2019; 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Terminates Merger Agreement With Akorn; 26/03/2018 – Akorn settles U.S. lawsuit stemming from financial restatement; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SAYS HAVE FILED FOR SUFFICIENT LEVEL OF DAMAGES FROM AKORN; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 27/03/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS AKORN’S AKRX.O SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS OVER INACCURATE 2014 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOT RELATED TO FRESENIUS SE’S PROBE; 03/05/2018 – FIXING AKORN ISSUES WILL TAKE ‘YEARS,’ FRESENIUS SAYS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Akorn May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 27/03/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SPOKESMAN SAYS PROBE INTO AKORN CONTINUES

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 497,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01B, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 9.23M shares traded or 211.28% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38,546 shares to 389,980 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 188,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.92M shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

