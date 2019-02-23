Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holding by $1.61 Million; Stock Declined; Qci Asset Management Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $17.81 Million; Share Price Declined

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 60.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 20,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,684 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30M, up from 34,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine)

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 97.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 79,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $416,000, down from 81,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 797,703 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 112.50% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. PANW’s profit will be $4.74M for 1150.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% EPS growth.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $102.04 million activity. Shares for $1.68M were sold by Klarich Lee. MERESMAN STANLEY J had sold 1,979 shares worth $463,512. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $9.06M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Anderson Mark sold $6.96 million worth of stock. BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.06% or 46,997 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 250 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 418 shares stake. Kj Harrison & Partners owns 4,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com reported 80,710 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.24% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 6,395 shares. Heritage Management stated it has 0.61% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech reported 190,781 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,913 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners owns 0.13% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,480 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 3,110 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 2,606 shares to 25,088 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 153,904 shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.14% or 4,082 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny has invested 1.66% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fragasso Gp reported 22,746 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 101.99 million shares. Moreover, Lakeview Capital Partners Llc has 0.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 27,152 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Swedbank holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3.91 million shares. And Mgmt stated it has 0.65% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jolley Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% or 630,023 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 285,269 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 36,928 shares stake.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $832.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,787 shares to 32,460 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 13,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,390 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $14.65 million activity.