Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Since Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 136.42 27.24M -0.80 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 29.41M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 393.6% -103.8% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.31 beta. In other hand, Forward Pharma A/S has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 17.2 Current Ratio and a 17.2 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -6.56% at a $0.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 18.8%. 0.17% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -55.67% -70.37% -80.39% -83.54% -81.65% -89.16% Forward Pharma A/S -7.27% -40.35% -68.13% -63.31% -75% -72.28%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.