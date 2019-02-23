Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 52.13M 2.34 17.66M -0.54 0.00 Incyte Corporation 1.88B 9.65 109.49M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. -33.88% 63.7% 15.3% Incyte Corporation 5.82% -6.4% -4.6%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Incyte Corporation are 4 and 4 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Incyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 4 2.44

On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential downside is -2.42% and its consensus price target is $82.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 94% of Incyte Corporation shares. 14.85% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. 3.47% -3.46% -14.61% -41.42% 0% -37.28% Incyte Corporation 1.82% -5.23% -4.36% -5.68% -31.01% -30.93%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.