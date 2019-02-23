Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 23.37M 10.40 49.17M -2.21 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 3.00 4.40

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. -210.40% 0% 0% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 9.72% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 14.01% -8% 0% 0% 0% -21.32% Zealand Pharma A/S -2.22% -3.57% -23.18% -13.76% -1.71% -2.79%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.