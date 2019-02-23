T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 5.37B 4.31 1.79B 7.50 12.32 Cohen & Steers Inc. 381.11M 5.01 113.90M 2.09 17.44

Demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to T. Rowe Price Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 33.33% 29.5% 22.9% Cohen & Steers Inc. 29.89% 36.7% 24.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.23 beta indicates that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cohen & Steers Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. pays out $2.8 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.88%. The dividend yield for Cohen & Steers Inc. is 3.3% while its annual dividend payout is $1.32 per share.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 6 2 2.22 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$103.56 is T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.62%. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s potential downside is -11.81% and its average target price is $36. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. seems more appealing than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 26.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. -6.95% -8.92% -15.56% -26.55% -10.02% -11.89% Cohen & Steers Inc. -2.28% 1.87% -7.54% -5.57% -15.12% -17.43%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was less bearish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 16 factors Cohen & Steers Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.