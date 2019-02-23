Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 1.16B 9.61 77.04M -0.41 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 3.17B 3.16 471.41M 1.92 9.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tableau Software Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tableau Software Inc. and Micro Focus International plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. -6.64% -13.6% -8.3% Micro Focus International plc 14.87% 0% 0%

Dividends

Micro Focus International plc also pays out annual dividends at $1.01 per share and at a 4.15% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Tableau Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and Micro Focus International plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Micro Focus International plc 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.54% for Tableau Software Inc. with average target price of $129.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tableau Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.35% of Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors. Tableau Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. 2% 4.93% 12.99% 27.28% 77.53% 83.71% Micro Focus International plc -5.54% 11.9% 8.48% 1.94% -43.41% -45.13%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend while Micro Focus International plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Micro Focus International plc beats Tableau Software Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.