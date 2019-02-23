Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nxstage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM)

Both Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Nxstage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 132.19M 10.41 6.50M 0.40 132.95 Nxstage Medical Inc. 425.99M 4.70 5.50M 0.72 40.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Nxstage Medical Inc. Nxstage Medical Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and Nxstage Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 4.92% 8.4% 7% Nxstage Medical Inc. -1.29% -2.5% -1.6%

Liquidity

5.3 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Its rival Nxstage Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 2.7 respectively. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nxstage Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.7% of Nxstage Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, Nxstage Medical Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tactile Systems Technology Inc. -5.44% -15.57% -24.86% 3.52% 96.96% 83.51% Nxstage Medical Inc. 2.09% -0.62% 2.02% 3.22% 12.62% 18.98%

For the past year Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Nxstage Medical Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Nxstage Medical Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment engages in the sale of blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and distributors to hospitals and dialysis clinics in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.