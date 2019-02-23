Telemark Asset Management Holds Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK); As Invacare (IVC) Valuation Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 30,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,029 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.60M, up from 354,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 638,576 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 71.09% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.09% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by 22.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.63M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 752,160 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Harvey Inv Limited Liability owns 171,564 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Stephens Ar reported 0.03% stake. Ycg Limited Liability holds 3.53% or 147,258 shares in its portfolio. 516,747 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Axa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 244,834 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd has invested 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 80,787 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 4,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 82,312 shares. Raymond James Ser invested in 0% or 2,618 shares. Ohio-based Amer Fincl has invested 2.21% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 28,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $802.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $100.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $47.70 million activity. Anquillare Mark V had sold 53,125 shares worth $6.53 million on Monday, November 12. McCarthy Vincent de P. also sold $372,252 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, September 18. 18,990 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares with value of $2.16 million were sold by Stephenson Scott G. On Wednesday, October 10 the insider Shavel Lee bought $37,256. MILLS ANDREW G also sold $365,910 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares. On Monday, November 5 Foskett Christopher M sold $614,058 worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 5,300 shares.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $184,561 activity. $48,814 worth of stock was bought by NASTAS CLIFFORD D on Monday, November 19. 13,750 Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) shares with value of $99,847 were bought by Monaghan Matthew E..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IVC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 2.11% less from 42.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 206,549 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Monarch Prns Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.51% or 385,029 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 294,056 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 579,456 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 238,490 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Adirondack Research & Management owns 251,950 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc owns 340,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 65,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,828 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 82,667 shares in its portfolio. Daruma Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 1.59 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Waddell & Reed Fin holds 0.04% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) or 1.40M shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 46,340 shares to 41,410 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 654,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,006 shares, and cut its stake in Apptio Inc.