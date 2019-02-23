Telemark Asset Management Lowered Stake in Scorpio Tankers (STNG) by $2.00 Million; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Holding by $2.92 Million; Market Value Declined

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.81% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.08M, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 871,962 shares traded or 0.57% up from the average. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has declined 31.89% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.89% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers: Liquidity to Increase by $48M After Repayment of Debt; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS SEES $334M IN NEW LIQUIDITY FROM TERM SHEETS; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q TCE REV. $153.1M, EST. $154.0M; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Rev $156.4M; 10/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS REPORTS OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING CONV NOTES; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – CO SIGNED TERM SHEETS THAT, IF CONSUMMATED, WOULD BE EXPECTED TO RAISE $334 MLN IN AGGREGATE OF NEW LIQUIDITY; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 28.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 162,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,810 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.45 million, down from 566,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 870,498 shares traded or 25.09% up from the average. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has risen 1.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $802.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 325,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $27.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

