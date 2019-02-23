Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Bristol John W & Company Cut Stake; Edison International (EIX) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Boosted Holding by $338,082

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 1.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 5,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,727 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.81 million, up from 479,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 3.91 million shares traded or 47.97% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 17/04/2018 – Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards; 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 12,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 961,095 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.12M, down from 974,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 4.39M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Co (NYSE:BK) by 240,830 shares to 245,259 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market (VWO) by 9,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,860 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins holds 15,883 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.87M shares. Finemark Retail Bank reported 75,566 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). World Asset Inc reported 20,765 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mondrian Invest Partners invested in 501 shares or 0% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Company has 1,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eastern Bank holds 0.01% or 3,091 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp stated it has 308,559 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Lc accumulated 9,304 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,207 shares or 0.03% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 121 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 20 selling transactions for $33.15 million activity. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by BLINN MARK A. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. Kozanian Hagop H sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791. Van Haren Julie sold 3,953 shares worth $402,732.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baltimore reported 135,501 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Co has 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Ca reported 2,497 shares. 8,650 were reported by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 13,549 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advisors owns 1,940 shares. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 66,636 shares. Richard C Young & accumulated 56,917 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And invested in 31,000 shares or 2.17% of the stock. First Natl Trust holds 0.21% or 19,476 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com holds 0.3% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Beese Fulmer Inc reported 0.69% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bb&T Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 58,328 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 171,833 shares to 379,860 shares, valued at $51.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.