The Blockchain – based Datum (DAT) had -0.34% drop for a day

It was bad day for Datum (DAT), as it declined by $-2.97480000000004E-06 or -0.34%, touching $0.0008745912. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Datum (DAT) is looking for the $0.00096205032 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.00226514858128951. The highest price was $0.0009043392 and lowest of $0.000810633 for February 22-23. The open was $0.000877566. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Datum (DAT) tokens went up 6.31% from $0.0008227 for coin. For 100 days DAT is down -58.35% from $0.0021. It traded at $0.01311 200 days ago. Datum (DAT) has 2.65 billion coins mined with the market cap $2.32M. It has 2.65B coins in circulation. It was founded on 27/07/2017. The Crypto DAT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology.

Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node.