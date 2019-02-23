The Blockchain – based Gulden (NLG) went up by 3.66% for a day

It was good day for Gulden (NLG), as it jumped by $0.000636868800000003 or 3.66%, touching $0.0180313479. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Gulden (NLG) is looking for the $0.01983448269 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0495663906874211. The highest price was $0.0188672382 and lowest of $0.0172750662 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0173944791. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, Gulden (NLG) tokens went down -27.38% from $0.02483 for coin. For 100 days NLG is down -32.06% from $0.02654. It traded at $0.05103 200 days ago. Gulden (NLG) has 415.03 million coins mined with the market cap $7.48 million. It has 1.68B coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/04/2014. The Crypto NLG has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.