The Blockchain – based MasterMint (MM) dropped $-3.98144E-05 on February 22-23

It was bad day for MasterMint (MM), as it declined by $-3.98144E-05 or -33.33%, touching $7.96288E-05. Crypto Experts believe that MasterMint (MM) is looking for the $8.759168E-05 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.000126859206383803. The highest price was $0.0001194432 and lowest of $7.96288E-05 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0001194432. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, MasterMint (MM) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days MM is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.0002689 200 days ago. It has 1.50 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/11/2015. The Crypto MM has PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

MasterMint is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Users can host masternodes to collect rewards or they can stake their coins regularly.