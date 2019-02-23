The Blockchain – based Mycelium Token (MT) rose by 0.33% for a day

It was good day for Mycelium Token (MT), as it jumped by $4.46219999999985E-06 or 0.33%, touching $0.0013654332. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Mycelium Token (MT) is looking for the $0.00150197652 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00373258165544405. The highest price was $0.0013728702 and lowest of $0.0012747018 for February 22-23. The open was $0.001360971. It last traded at Bibox exchange.

For a month, Mycelium Token (MT) tokens went up 5.20% from $0.001298 for coin. For 100 days MT is down -55.65% from $0.003079. It traded at $0.00664 200 days ago. It has 5,311 coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/05/2016. The Crypto MT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Mycelium Tokens are coloured coins issued on the Bitcoin blockchain, they represent ownership in the Mycelium wallet. They can be freely exchange though the team requests that you notify them of any changes in ownership. The total supply of MT represents 5% of the Mycelium Wallet.