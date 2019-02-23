The Blockchain – powered Unobtanium (UNO) moved up $8.18 on February 22-23

It was good day for Unobtanium (UNO), as it jumped by $8.18 or 8.73%, touching $101.93. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Unobtanium (UNO) is looking for the $112.12 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $266.12. The highest price was $101.93 and lowest of $93.74 for February 22-23. The open was $93.74. It last traded at Bleutrade exchange.

For a month, Unobtanium (UNO) tokens went up 52.93% from $66.65 for coin. For 100 days UNO is up 86.24% from $54.73. It traded at $155.76 200 days ago. Unobtanium (UNO) has 199,998 coins mined with the market cap $20.39 million. It has 250,000 coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/08/2013. The Crypto UNO has PoW proof type and operates under SHA256 algorithm.

Ultra rarity is this token’s modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO’s are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000.