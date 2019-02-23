The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Comparing side by side

Since The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 2.34B 0.89 140.60M 2.19 20.87 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 683.17M 0.64 4.80M 0.52 34.72

Demonstrates The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 6.01% 23.1% 10.7% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.70% 2.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. Its rival Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Dividends

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated pays out a $1.2 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.46% dividend yield. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is $51, with potential upside of 7.30%. Competitively the average target price of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is $28, which is potential 73.05% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. appears more favorable than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.28% are The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -3.07% -12.53% -16.07% -14.28% -4.71% -5.06% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. -4.4% -8.48% -39.43% -29.88% -3.38% -5.16%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has stronger performance than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats on 12 of the 16 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.