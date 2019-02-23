The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

This is a contrast between The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies Inc. 2.53B 5.70 139.90M 6.79 37.26 Avanos Medical Inc. 648.70M 3.71 1.40M -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Cooper Companies Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cooper Companies Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies Inc. 5.53% 4.1% 2.2% Avanos Medical Inc. -0.22% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Avanos Medical Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cooper Companies Inc. Its rival Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.3 respectively. Avanos Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Dividends

The Cooper Companies Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.06 per share while its dividend yield is 0.02%. No dividend is paid out for Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Cooper Companies Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s average target price is $285.6, while its potential downside is -2.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Cooper Companies Inc. and Avanos Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.7%. About 0.3% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cooper Companies Inc. -9.24% -4.8% -2.65% 14.02% 5.98% 16.16% Avanos Medical Inc. -0.96% -4.85% -33.63% -19.94% 0.28% 2.32%

For the past year The Cooper Companies Inc. has stronger performance than Avanos Medical Inc.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Avanos Medical Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.