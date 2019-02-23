The Crypto Enjin Coin (ENJ) had -0.51% drop during a day

Enjin Coin (ENJ) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000199060000000001 or -0.51% trading at $0.03901576. According to Global Crypto Analysts, Enjin Coin (ENJ) eyes $0.042917336 target on the road to $0.0791501861000848. ENJ last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $0.041563728 and low of $0.038338956 for February 22-23. The open was $0.03921482.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is up 11.76% in the last 30 days from $0.03491 per coin. Its down -3.52% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.04044 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ENJ traded at $0.04827. ENJ has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $39.02M market cap. Enjin Coin maximum coins available are 1000.00M. ENJ uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 24/07/2017.

Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership.

Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source.