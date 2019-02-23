The Cryptocurrency PutinCoin (PUT) had -20.00% fall on February 22-23

PutinCoin (PUT) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-3.98202E-05 or -20.00% trading at $0.0001592808. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, PutinCoin (PUT) eyes $0.00017520888 target on the road to $0.000287165913203375. PUT last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.000199101 and low of $0.0001592808 for February 22-23. The open was $0.000199101.

PutinCoin (PUT) is down -26.22% in the last 30 days from $0.0002159 per coin. Its down -5.97% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0001694 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PUT traded at $0.05009. PUT has 645.34M coins mined giving it $102,791 market cap. PutinCoin maximum coins available are 2.00 billion. PUT uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 18/06/2016.

PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.