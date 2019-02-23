The Cryptocurrency WashingtonCoin (WASH) went up by 0.70% on February 22-23

It was good day for WashingtonCoin (WASH), as it jumped by $7.00000000000003E-07 or 0.70%, touching $0.0001009. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that WashingtonCoin (WASH) is looking for the $0.00011099 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.000241050071400893. The highest price was $0.0001009 and lowest of $0.0001002 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0001002. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 1,996 WASH worth $ was traded.

For a month, WashingtonCoin (WASH) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days WASH is down -40.44% from $0.0001694. It traded at $0.0001965 200 days ago. It has 170.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/10/2016. The Crypto WASH has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

WASH is a cryptocurrency created in honor of George Washington. It’s a X11 PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. WashingtonCoin has random super blocks with 100x the normal reward every day. and it’s PoS rewards get smaller every year until the 5th.

Variable PoS annual payout rate:

– 1st year: 80%

– 2nd year: 40%

– 3rd year: 20%

– 4th year: 10%

– and subsequent years: 5%