The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) and Civitas Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) Comparing side by side

Both The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Civitas Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) compete on a level playing field in the Long-Term Care Facilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group Inc. 2.04B 1.39 92.36M 1.50 30.36 Civitas Solutions Inc. 1.61B 0.40 11.88M -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Ensign Group Inc. and Civitas Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Ensign Group Inc. and Civitas Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group Inc. 4.53% 14.6% 6.9% Civitas Solutions Inc. 0.74% 3.4% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.71 beta means The Ensign Group Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Civitas Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Ensign Group Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Civitas Solutions Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. The Ensign Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Civitas Solutions Inc.

Dividends

The Ensign Group Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.18 per share while its dividend yield is 0.34%. Civitas Solutions Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. and Civitas Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Civitas Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Ensign Group Inc. has an average target price of $50, and a -7.39% downside potential. Meanwhile, Civitas Solutions Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 0.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Civitas Solutions Inc. looks more robust than The Ensign Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Ensign Group Inc. and Civitas Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 90%. About 1.2% of The Ensign Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Civitas Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Ensign Group Inc. 0.64% -1.57% 25.79% 22.64% 99.82% 105.68% Civitas Solutions Inc. -4.03% -10% -9.39% -19.27% -28.96% -22.11%

For the past year The Ensign Group Inc. had bullish trend while Civitas Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Ensign Group Inc. beats Civitas Solutions Inc. on 13 of the 14 factors.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY). The I/DD segment offers services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its programs include residential support, day habilitation, vocational, case management, crisis intervention, and hourly support care. The SRS segment delivers services to individuals who have suffered acquired brain injury, spinal injuries, and other catastrophic injuries and illnesses. This segmentÂ’s services range from sub-acute healthcare for individuals with intensive medical needs to day treatment programs; and include neurorehabilitation, neurobehavioral rehabilitation, specialized nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, supported living, outpatient treatment, and pre-vocational services. The ARY segment offers services to youth with emotional, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges. This segmentÂ’s programs include therapeutic foster care, family preservation, adoption services, early intervention, school-based services, and juvenile offender programs. The company also delivers elder services, such as case and medication management, nursing oversight, nutrition, daily living assistance, therapeutic services, and transportation. The company serves state, local, and other government payors and non-public payors. As of March 31, 2017, it served approximately 11,700 clients in residential settings and 18,000 clients in non-residential settings in 35 states. The company was formerly known as NMH Holdings, Inc. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Civitas Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vestar Capital Partners.