The India Fund Inc. (IFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The India Fund Inc. 8.93M 63.02 54.75M -0.09 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 8.51B 0.89 418.00M 2.29 18.43

Demonstrates The India Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The India Fund Inc. 613.10% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 4.91% -26.5% -1.3%

Dividends

The India Fund Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $4.63 per share while its dividend yield is 22.95%. Voya Financial Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.04 per share, bundled with 0.08% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The India Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively Voya Financial Inc. has an average price target of $55.5, with potential upside of 11.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of The India Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The India Fund Inc. -6.21% -0.33% -13.48% -15.26% -14.41% -19.64% Voya Financial Inc. -6.21% -8.82% -12.55% -20.9% -4.53% -14.78%

For the past year The India Fund Inc. was more bearish than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors The India Fund Inc. beats Voya Financial Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.