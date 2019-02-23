The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 2.60B 2.56 297.50M 5.35 20.39 CSW Industrials Inc. 342.14M 2.53 43.04M 2.57 19.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Middleby Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc. CSW Industrials Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Middleby Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Middleby Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Middleby Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 11.44% 20.2% 7.5% CSW Industrials Inc. 12.58% -0.3% -0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Middleby Corporation are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Its competitor CSW Industrials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. CSW Industrials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Middleby Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Middleby Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 24.69% and an $148.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of The Middleby Corporation shares and 74.5% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of The Middleby Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation -9.69% -6.34% -13.35% 4.89% -12.98% -19.16% CSW Industrials Inc. -4.42% -5.22% -9.59% -1.11% 7.38% 10.18%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation has -19.16% weaker performance while CSW Industrials Inc. has 10.18% stronger performance.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats CSW Industrials Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.