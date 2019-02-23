The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) Comparing side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Toronto-Dominion Bank N/A 0.00 N/A 4.49 11.56 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. 91.50M 6.57 24.56M 0.91 24.81

Demonstrates The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.6% 0.9% Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. 26.84% 5% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 0.19 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that The Toronto-Dominion Bank pay is $1.96 per share with a dividend yield of 3.4%. Meanhile, Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.7 per share and 2.84% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 0 1 3.00 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. has an average price target of $27.18, with potential upside of 9.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares. Competitively, 2% are Blue Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Toronto-Dominion Bank -6.09% -7.25% -13.94% -10.39% -8.12% -11.35% Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. -5.31% -4.95% -2.05% 5.05% 9.15% 13.49%

For the past year The Toronto-Dominion Bank had bearish trend while Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.