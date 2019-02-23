The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Declined While Cohen Lawrence B Has Lifted by $310,890 Its Holding; As Kroger Co (KR) Stock Declined, Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.51 Million

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 35.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,176 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 6,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 1.42M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 47.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 52,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,090 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, down from 110,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 5.50 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 2,018 shares to 4,280 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 7,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,040 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $702.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 15,920 shares to 36,967 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Etf Tr (FTSD) by 7,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. KR’s profit will be $398.88 million for 14.26 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. 14,500 shares were sold by Clark Robert W, worth $421,370. $57,739 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by Adcock Mary Ellen. DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH sold $811,040 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Thursday, December 13. 20,546 shares valued at $592,999 were sold by SCHLOTMAN J MICHAEL on Tuesday, December 18. Shares for $3,356 were sold by SARGENT RONALD. The insider BEYER ROBERT D sold 50,000 shares worth $1.37M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 46,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Baystate Wealth Limited holds 331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 64,537 shares. Evanston Investments Dba Evanston Advisors stated it has 313,667 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Cap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 19,720 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 750 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.09% or 1.26 million shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 0.53% stake. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 89,028 shares. Cibc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 110,642 shares. 1,246 are held by Cwm Llc. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 949,276 shares.