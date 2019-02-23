Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 7.71M -1.56 0.00 CohBar Inc. N/A 0.00 14.35M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -96.8% -80.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 9.6% of CohBar Inc. shares. 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CohBar Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -5.19% -36.14% 31.19% 20.18% 2.08% -0.75% CohBar Inc. -12.47% -9.37% -24.31% -61.17% -22.17% -27.97%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was less bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats CohBar Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.