Thompson Investment Management Has Raised Freeport (FCX) Stake by $379,405 as Share Price Declined; Vmware (VMW) Stake Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co Inc

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 7.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 29,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,518 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59 million, up from 372,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 23.88 million shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 3.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 6,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 175,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.39M, up from 169,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 1.14 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 4,738 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Goldman Sachs stated it has 511,939 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Llc has 0.06% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). British Columbia Mgmt owns 22,624 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 0.05% or 8,712 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 3,800 shares. Nomura invested 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cwm Limited Liability holds 45 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp has 0.72% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 947,454 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Coatue Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 77,376 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,670 shares to 63,090 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,171 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “VMware (VMW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on February 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Investors Should Sell Adobe Stock – Investorplace.com” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VMware to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Paul Singer’s Largest Sales of the 4th Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $30.74 million activity. $3.80M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P. The insider Olli Amy Fliegelman sold 1,500 shares worth $229,155. Carli Maurizio sold $5.41M worth of stock. $2.39 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by POONEN SANJAY on Tuesday, January 8. On Friday, December 14 BROWN MICHAEL W sold $5.60 million worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 35,000 shares. 6,000 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares with value of $960,000 were sold by RAMASWAMI RAJIV.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $560.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 33,025 shares to 189,404 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Com (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 54,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,698 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,761 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 749 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 8.99M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 25,027 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 84,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 390,310 shares. Aviance Capital Management Limited Com reported 9,322 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 45,377 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Argyle Cap Management has 0.18% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 3.24M shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 56,257 shares. 21,116 were accumulated by Fort Point Capital Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Barrick Gold Close To Buying Freeport-McMoRan? – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Nasdaq Win Streak in Doubt as Stocks Take a Breather – Schaeffers Research” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Tough Times Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “(AAL), Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Morning Earnings Recap: The Biggest Reports From Thursday’s Session – Benzinga” with publication date: January 25, 2019.