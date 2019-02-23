Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $392,534 as Shares Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Position by $3.62 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.95 million, down from 179,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.14 million, down from 42,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 2.21 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $19.04 million activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $487.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 2,195 shares to 13,553 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 20,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 100,410 are owned by United Cap Advisers Limited. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 10,880 are held by Daiwa Sb Invests. Montag A & reported 127,752 shares. Hudson Bay Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Choate Advsrs invested in 14,186 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,564 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,301 shares. Carderock Cap Management accumulated 2.28% or 70,050 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1.66 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 2,350 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lpl Fin Lc owns 89,754 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 659,367 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 11,600 shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $112.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.