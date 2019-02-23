Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units (TIBRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units (NASDAQ:TIBRU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 92.34 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 179.60M 1.14 4.54M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -2.53% -1.2% -0.5%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units. Its rival AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.6% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units shares and 83.4% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. About 28.75% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units 1.89% 0.54% 1.59% 0% 0% 2.3% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.24% -27.24% -30.82% -43.73% -38.21% -42.97%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units has 2.3% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -42.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation Units beats on 7 of the 10 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.