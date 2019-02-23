Tiffany & Co (TIF) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Has Lowered Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; Crescent Park Management LP Increases Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.30M, up from 189,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $228.43. About 484,608 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 9.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,235 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.12M, down from 94,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 1.05 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. TIF’s profit will be $208.45M for 13.55 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.21% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Signaturefd Lc has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 15,547 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 19,798 are held by Bainco Investors. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oppenheimer And Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Blair William And Il holds 0.06% or 45,434 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 4.27M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 25,223 shares. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 1,659 shares. 246,263 are owned by Glenmede Na.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 26,781 shares to 114,112 shares, valued at $22.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,810 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.