Time (TIME) sheds -3.11% during a day

Time (TIME) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0668519999999999 or -3.11% trading at $2.0813256. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Time (TIME) eyes $2.28945816 target on the road to $5.04295774974124. TIME last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $2.1570912 and low of $2.0085312 for February 22-23. The open was $2.1481776.

Time (TIME) is down -4.09% in the last 30 days from $2.17 per coin. Its down -35.56% in the last 100 days since when traded at $3.23 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TIME traded at $8.37. TIME has 710,113 coins mined giving it $1.48M market cap. Time maximum coins available are 710,113. TIME uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 08/12/2016.

Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system.

Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system.