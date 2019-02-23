Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Bio (BIO) by $8.20 Million; As Lasalle Hotel Pptys (LHO) Stock Value Were Volatile, Longfellow Investment Management Company Decreased Stake by $3.73 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 4.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 26,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 521,985 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $163.38 million, down from 548,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $274.26. About 247,546 shares traded or 11.97% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has declined 1.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (LHO) by 54.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 109,712 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lasalle Hotel Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 13.58 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has 0.00% since February 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 02/04/2018 – HG VORA CAPITAL SAYS HAS ENGAGED AND MAY CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF LASALLE HOTEL; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 21/03/2018 – ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD: ALGOLD NAMES BENOIT LA SALLE AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Expects to Pay Quarter Dividend of 22.5c/Share for Quarters Ending June 30, Sept 30 and Dec 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 23/04/2018 – HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 7.1 PCT STAKE IN LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $15.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education In (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 84,600 shares to 566,558 shares, valued at $63.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 34,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc Class A.

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BIO’s profit will be $52.05 million for 39.18 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. $216,045 worth of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was sold by STARK JAMES R on Wednesday, December 12. On Friday, December 14 the insider TSINGOS CHRISTINE A sold $349,928. Crowley Michael sold $97,228 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold BIO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 17.73 million shares or 2.92% less from 18.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 108 shares. Atika Mngmt Ltd reported 16,500 shares. Amer Century Inc has 0.21% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 687,559 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 12,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Lpl Limited Com has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Highland Limited Partnership holds 1.3% or 75,520 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 37,672 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 8,956 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc invested in 0% or 4 shares. Geode Cap Ltd owns 198,631 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold LHO shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.87 million shares or 7.23% less from 100.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 407,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,470 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 69,920 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.02% in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0% in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Menta Cap Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) for 10,300 shares. Northern stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited stated it has 8,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 0.03% invested in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) for 14,372 shares. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.03% or 42,807 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 44,281 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Havens Advsr Limited Company holds 155,800 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 1.01M shares.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $401.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 203,489 shares to 506,960 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.