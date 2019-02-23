Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 29.22M 20.12 90.24M -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -308.83% -31.7% -25.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares and 68.4% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 28.44% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -10.96% 0% 0% 0% 0% -16.29% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -7.82% -14.85% -38.81% -32.78% -21.9% -14.1%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC was more bearish than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.