Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tompkins Financial Corporation 285.31M 4.32 80.99M 5.27 14.28 The First of Long Island Corporation 105.98M 5.55 41.46M 1.58 12.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First of Long Island Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Tompkins Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tompkins Financial Corporation 28.39% 11.1% 1% The First of Long Island Corporation 39.12% 10.6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that Tompkins Financial Corporation is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The First of Long Island Corporation has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tompkins Financial Corporation pays out $1.94 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.41%. On the other side The First of Long Island Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.7% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of The First of Long Island Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are The First of Long Island Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tompkins Financial Corporation -7.95% -2.13% -11.93% -13.47% -11.81% -7.47% The First of Long Island Corporation -9.25% -6.12% -9.79% -23.21% -34.71% -31.16%

For the past year Tompkins Financial Corporation was less bearish than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats on 12 of the 14 factors The First of Long Island Corporation.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.