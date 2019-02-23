Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

We are contrasting Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 23.99M -28.85 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 4.76M 3.06 10.37M -24.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -131.9% -116.8% Aytu BioScience Inc. -217.86% -95.5% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aytu BioScience Inc. has beta of 4.74 which is 374.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 2.9% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 18.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -47.59% -58.09% -66.83% -93.64% -92.8% -92.12% Aytu BioScience Inc. -9.16% -17.34% -69.82% -85.57% -98.22% -97.94%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.