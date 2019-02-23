Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Value Declined While First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Its Holding; Green Street Investors Boosted Holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (AIV)

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (AIV) by 11.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 193,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.52 million, up from 172,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 1.28M shares traded. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 7.21% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 26/04/2018 – AIMCO- TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO REDUCE AIMCO’S AFFO BY $0.03 PER SHARE IN 2018 AND $0.04 PER SHARE IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment: Sale Will Complete Exit From Affordable Housing; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Cuts 2018 AFFO View to $2.08-$2.18/Shar; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Closing of Transaction in 3Q; 16/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PROMINENT DEVELOPER CARL DRANOFF SELLS SIX PHILADELPHIA AREA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES TO AIMCO; 26/04/2018 – AIMCO – TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BECOME ACCRETIVE IN 2021; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Expects 2018 AFFO to Be $2.08 to $2.18/Share; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apartment Investment and Management, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIV); 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Pro Forma FFO 60c/Share

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 34.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 28,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,461 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.06 million, down from 83,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 1.42M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 3 shares to 40 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 20,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.26 million activity. CONSIDINE TERRY sold $4.93M worth of stock. KELTNER THOMAS L. sold $163,361 worth of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) on Monday, December 17.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $192.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 30,800 shares to 65,066 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 10,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,107 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).