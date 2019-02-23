Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 2.31M 74.86 9.79M -0.67 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -423.81% -18.6% -17.5%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $43.5, which is potential 427.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47.97% and 38.2% respectively. 0.66% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.61% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -31.56% -36.22% -65.38% -66.77% -80.19% -71.59% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.33% -18.58% -36.59% 19.57% 3.33% -8.52%

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.