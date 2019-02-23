TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 3.50B 1.25 192.00M 3.17 13.35 TTEC Holdings Inc. 1.52B 1.09 25.97M -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TriNet Group Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 5.49% 81.4% 10.5% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.71% -7.8% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. TTEC Holdings Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TriNet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TTEC Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. TTEC Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Dividends

Meanhile, TTEC Holdings Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.55 per share and 1.57% dividend yield. TriNet Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TriNet Group Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TriNet Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, and a -8.37% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TriNet Group Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 27.5% respectively. About 0.6% of TriNet Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. -7.82% -10.4% -25.06% -22.89% -4.14% -4.56% TTEC Holdings Inc. -6.26% 7.83% 8.59% -24.57% -31.45% -31.88%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. has stronger performance than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors TTEC Holdings Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.