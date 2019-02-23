True Flip Lottery (TFL) plunges -11.92% on February 22-23

True Flip Lottery (TFL) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0293334107 or -11.92% trading at $0.2167169895. According to International Crypto Analysts, True Flip Lottery (TFL) eyes $0.23838868845 target on the road to $0.425111716761447. TFL last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.2549260455 and low of $0.1964184285 for February 22-23. The open was $0.2460504002.

True Flip Lottery (TFL) is up 17.33% in the last 30 days from $0.1847 per coin. Its down -39.50% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.3582 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TFL traded at $0.5161. TFL has 8.92M coins mined giving it $1.93 million market cap. True Flip Lottery maximum coins available are 8.92M. TFL uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 22/05/2017.

True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games.