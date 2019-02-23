United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding in Hcp (HCP) by $2.98 Million; Resmed (RMD) Holder Telos Capital Management Lowered Position by $643,080

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 5,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,547 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72 million, down from 29,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 604,040 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 31.63% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 80.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 114,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $713,000, down from 141,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 2.59 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 11.32% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $424.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 23,976 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold HCP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 404.87 million shares or 1.45% more from 399.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 41,877 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 0.53% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 1 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 139,967 shares. Daiwa Group reported 1.98% stake. Washington Tru Bancorporation has 0.06% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 16,607 shares. 3,723 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 80,867 shares. 50 were reported by Hartford Management Incorporated. Pennsylvania-based Girard Limited has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Nordea Invest accumulated 22,656 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,538 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 21,916 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 200 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 28 selling transactions for $8.93 million activity. On Friday, November 16 Farrell Michael J. sold $344,817 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) or 3,300 shares. $67,254 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was sold by Hollingshead James. $337,500 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was sold by Sandercock Brett on Monday, December 31. 4,193 shares valued at $471,964 were sold by Douglas Robert Andrew on Monday, December 17. 1,800 shares valued at $200,808 were sold by McHale Richard on Friday, November 30.