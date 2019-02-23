United Continental Holdings Ord (UAL) Holder Everence Capital Management Lowered Position as Stock Rose; America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $42.88 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 82.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 2.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 565,921 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.09M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 1.51M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.68% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Ord (UAL) by 46.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 4,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $454,000, down from 9,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 1.91M shares traded. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 39.38% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 6.5 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N POLICY CHANGE DOES NOT AFFECT IN-CABIN PET TRAVEL; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $24.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 79,416 shares to 83,888 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 253,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc.

More important recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Senate Looks To Break Shutdown Deadlock – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “America Movil’s (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha”, Investorplace.com published: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “America Movil SA de CV (AMX) CEO Daniel Aboumrad on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

More notable recent United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Airlines CEO’s showmanship on display at NASDAQ – Chicago Business Journal” on October 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Sell in February – Investorplace.com” published on January 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Airlines offers visual proof of Backstage’s massive scale (Video) – Chicago Business Journal” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “State of the Union from UAL – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “EXPE Has Been Trending Downward Since August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.10 million activity.